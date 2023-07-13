Popular Irish motorcyclist dies during Isle of Man road race

An Irish motorcyclist has been confirmed dead following a devastating accident during the Isle of Man road race.

The Co Meath rider was killed during the qualifying session at the Southern 100 event following a serious incident that claimed the life of a marshall on Tuesday evening.

The incident involved two riders, a spectator and the marshall, with event organisers deciding to cancel the remainder of the event on Wednesday afternoon.

"The clerk of the course has taken the decision to cancel the remainder of the event due to the ongoing investigations and this continues to be the priority of the organisation," they said.

An earlier statement read: "The Southern 100 can confirm that a serious incident occurred during tonight’s qualifying session on the Billown Course.

"The incident involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator, and it is with deep sadness that the Southern 100 regrets to announce that this incident has resulted in two fatalities.

"The Southern 100 pass on their deepest sympathy to the families, loved ones, and friends of those involved.

"At this time, the club is unable to provide any further details of those involved in the incident and the current focus of the organiser is to support those involved."

Following the tragic events, the Coroner of inquests was informed.

Members of the Irish Motorcycling Road Race Committee issued a joint statement shortly afterwards.

It said: "In light of a racing incident at Tuesday's Southern 100 Road Races on the Isle of Man, the Road Race Committee can confirm that two people lost their lives, a southern competition licence holder and a marshal at the event.

"The Road Race Committee and the entire sport are absolutely shocked and heartbroken at the news that came from the island in the early hours of this morning, that two people, a rider and a Manx resident had sadly and tragically lost their lives in a racing incident.

"The Committee and all the associated clubs would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and sorrow to their families and friends at this very sad time, as well as sending our wishes to all those involved in the incident and maybe still receiving medical interventions at present.

"Our road racing community and committee would like to offer our support and sympathies to the riders’ family and friends at this time, as the rider involved was so well respected within the sport and was very highly thought of by so many right across all the paddocks of Ireland, and those beyond these shores."

It was confirmed that further updates and information would be made available with the riders’ family’s consent in the days ahead.

