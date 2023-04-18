Thousands line the streets to pay tribute to Waterford's Craig Breen

The funeral mass is taking place for WRC driver Craig Breen in Ferrybank, Co Waterford, with thousands arriving to pay their respects.

Breen tragically passed away last Thursday following a testing accident in Croatia, sending shockwaves throughout the community.

His body was brought back to Ireland at the weekend and lay in repose at his family home in Slieverue on Monday.

St.Mary's Boys National School took to the streets with a guard of honour for Craig, a former student in Ferrybank.

James Robinson, the school principal, told Beat that it was their way of highlighting Craig's value to the community.

"It was really important to show how highly he was thought of amongst the school community here in Ferrybank," he said.

"This is just our way of showing that to the community and Craig's family and friends.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Craig's family and friends at the moment."

The funeral began at 1 pm at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Ferrybank, with a rally car guiding the hearse.

A tremendous sense of grief was felt throughout the crowds, and Craig's loss will be felt largely within his community.

He is survived by his parents Ray and Jackie and his sister Kellie.