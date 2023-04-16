Funeral details of 'talented and much adored' rally driver Craig Breen

“Talented and much adored” rally driver Craig Breen died while “doing what he loved most,” his family have said.

Breen, from Slieverue on the Kilkenny/Waterford border, died on April 13th while test-driving a route ahead of the upcoming Croatia Rally.

The 33-year-old's death notice read: “It is with great sadness that the Breen family announce the tragic passing of the talented and much adored rally driver Craig Breen — doing what he loved most.

“Treasured son of Jackie and Ray, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Kellie, brother-in-law Darragh and his godson Bobbie, along with his extended family, cherished friends and all his motor sport family.”

Funeral details were released on Sunday afternoon, with Breen's Requiem Mass to take place at 12.15pm Tuesday at The Sacred Heart Church Ferrybank in Waterford City, followed by his burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In tribute, his family quoted American writer Chuck Palahniuk: “The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.”

It is understood that members of his family flew out to Croatia on Friday.

James Fulton, Breen’s co-driver from Co Cavan, was not injured in the incident.

Waterford City and County Council opened an online book of condolences for the World Rally Championship driver, as have Motorsport Ireland.

Messages have also been left under Breen's death notice on Rip.ie, one of which read: “Condolences to the Breen family on the tragic passing of Craig. I was lucky enough to meet him and talk about our shared love of rallying and in particular the older stuff we grew up watching.

“He was the boy who got to live the dream of so many and he knew it, that's why so many related to him. Rest easy Craig, you'll be forever remembered as the gent you were. RIP”

Another added: “You will be sorely missed, a man who wore his heart on his sleeve .. not afraid to show his vulnerability an inspiration to so many, Deepest Condolences to Ray and family on the sad passing of Craig, Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time, May he rest in Eternal Peace.”