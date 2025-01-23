Storm Éowyn in the South East: What we know so far

Storm Éowyn is heading towards Ireland. Here's what we know so far:

Weather Warnings

The entire country will be under a Status Red wind warning from 2am Friday morning.

Met Éireann is warning of danger to life with extremely dangerous travelling conditions.

The warning expires at 10 am for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Advertisement

Tipperary will remain under a Status Red warning until 11 am.

Closures

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge is to close tonight amidst the Status Red Weather Warning.

The bridge will close from 11 pm tonight, Thursday until approximately midday tomorrow, Friday.

Aldi has confirmed it will close all of its stores for the duration of the red weather warning.

Advertisement

The supermarket chain says the decision has been made on safety grounds.

All non-urgent hospital appointments will be cancelled tomorrow due to Storm Éowyn.

The HSE says critical emergency services will continue to run, including prenatal care for expectant mothers.

Emergency Departments will remain open, however the public are asked only to attend A&E for serious illnesses and injuries.

Advertisement

All of Bank of Ireland outlets are to close tomorrow, Friday.

Advice

Gardaí, Water Safety Ireland and local County Councils have issued advice for the public over the coming hours.

During the Status Red warning, people are advised not to travel, stay indoors and shelter in place.

Ensure outdoor items like bins, garden furniture and trampolines are secured.

Charge mobile phones, power banks and have a flashlight on hand.

Check on elderly neighbours, family or friends.

Beware of coastal flooding and the risk of wave overtopping.

Beware of fallen trees, damaged or fallen electricity lines.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.