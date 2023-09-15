Play Button
Amber Heard Suspiciously Absent From Trailer For New Aquaman Movie

Amber Heard Suspiciously Absent From Trailer For New Aquaman Movie
Aoibhin Fallon
Aoibhin Fallon
The trailer for the second instalment of the Aquaman franchise, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom dropped today with plenty of explosions and lots of Jason Mamoa's chest hair.

However, one thing that was suspiciously absent was the actress Amber Heard, who played Mera in the original 2018 movie and is expected to reprise the role in the sequel.

The movie's director spoke recently of Heard's reduced role in the upcoming film

 

It will be Heard's first major role since her lengthy, and televised, legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Fans commented when the trailer dropped today that there was only a blink-and-you-will-miss-it flash of her character Mera.

