Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Ant McPartlin to become first time father

Ant McPartlin to become first time father
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. Photo: PA
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ant McPartlin is set to become a father for the first time.

The Sun reports that the TV presenter and wife Anne-Marie Corbett are expecting their first child together later this year.

The TV star's wife has strong links to the South East.

Her family are originally from Carrick-on-Suir in County Tipperary, where the couple have been seen on occasion.

Advertisement

In fact, they've also been seen to spend time at Waterford Castle.

Advertisement

The couple married in 2021, after meeting when Corbett worked as his personal assistant.

She has two teenage daughters from a previous relationship.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

6 year old boy who died in Waterford tragedy named locally

 By Beat News
Waterford News 2

Vigil to be held following Waterford tragedy

 By Rachael Dunphy
Sport 3

Andy Farrell hoping Ireland can fire up crowd in Dublin homecoming against Italy

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement