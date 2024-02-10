Ant McPartlin to become first time father

Ant McPartlin is set to become a father for the first time.

The Sun reports that the TV presenter and wife Anne-Marie Corbett are expecting their first child together later this year.

The TV star's wife has strong links to the South East.

Her family are originally from Carrick-on-Suir in County Tipperary, where the couple have been seen on occasion.

Advertisement

In fact, they've also been seen to spend time at Waterford Castle.

Advertisement

The couple married in 2021, after meeting when Corbett worked as his personal assistant.

She has two teenage daughters from a previous relationship.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.