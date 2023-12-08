With the festive season in full swing, we have created your Christmas Party Survival Guide to avoid any strange looks in work and prevent you from having the FEAR!

Your guide to survive the Christmas Party:

If you choose to have a drink, make sure to pace yourself throughout the night. For every drink you have, follow it with a glass of water. Be on strangers at a wedding best behaviour.

Everybody is out to have a fun night, to eat, drink and be merry. Leave all work talk at the office, it can wait until next week.

Let's talk about the Christmas party romance. Although it may seem like the perfect chance to confess your love for your office crush, it is not. Don’t use your Dutch courage as your opportunity to "go for it", steer clear.

You don't have to like everyone in the office, this is NOT the perfect occasion to tell your them what you really think of them. Give them the fake smile and hello, and avoid them for the rest of the night. The last thing you want is to cause drama.

Tonight is my office holiday party! Tomorrow is my awkward office board meeting. — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) December 16, 2016

There is always ONE person, who may have had a few too many and is just going on, and on, and on (I’m sure we have all been that person), so to get yourself out of this situation, pretend you just got a text message and you need to make a phone call, one that is pretty urgent – and just hide in the bathroom for 10-15mins before returning. They will have totally forgotten that you were chatting to them and you can go on and enjoy the rest of your night. OR you can always throw someone else under the bus, check out who's nearby, add their name into the conversation and bring them over. Then slowly remove yourself from the conversation.

The problem with drinking with people from work at the office Christmas party, is they're the ones I bitch about when I'm drunk. — Doctor Jaime to you 🏹🦌🦃🎄🤶🏻🎅🏾🧑🏿‍🎄 (@Treestand_tweet) December 5, 2017

Always think about your future self and how future you will feel before you make any rash decisions.

I did karaoke at my office Christmas party. I sang Bohemian Rhapsody. There was a dance routine. So no, I'm not going to work tomorrow. — Slightly funny Jew (@Dani_Feld) December 15, 2016

Have an exit strategy, if you are so over the night or maybe you’re a little to merry and you know your limits – book a taxi first before telling anyone you are leaving to avoid the “don’t go” “please stay” – taxi is already on the way and it’s non-negotiable. Or you could just go with an good aul Irish Goodbye.

All you need to do now, is get glam and most importantly enjoy yourself!

Listen back to our chat on Beat Breakfast for surviving the Christmas party.