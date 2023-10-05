Irish man crowned Portrait Artist of the Decade

An Irish man has been crowned Portrait Artist of the Decade by Sky Arts.

49-year-old Gareth Reid is from Belfast.

The art competition show marked its ten-year anniversary today, with a 90-minute special called Portrait Artist of the Decade, calling back winners of the competition from the past ten years to compete head-to-head.

Reid emerged as a clear winner with his charcoal drawing of British actress Judi Dench. "I was utterly shocked when my name was read out, I expected nothing so I feel extremely fortunate and honoured to have been chosen. Winning the first time was already extraordinary, but this is way beyond that."

He had previously won Portrait Artist of the Year with his portrait of fellow Irishman, Graham Norton, in 2017. Since then, Reid has painted many famous faces, including England's King Charles in 2019.

You can see this piece in an exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London until the end of the year.

