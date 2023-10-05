Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Irish man crowned Portrait Artist of the Decade

Irish man crowned Portrait Artist of the Decade
Credits: @garethreidart Instagram
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

An Irish man has been crowned Portrait Artist of the Decade by Sky Arts.

49-year-old Gareth Reid is from Belfast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement

A post shared by G A R E T H R E I D (@garethreidart)

The art competition show marked its ten-year anniversary today, with a 90-minute special called Portrait Artist of the Decade, calling back winners of the competition from the past ten years to compete head-to-head.

Reid emerged as a clear winner with his charcoal drawing of British actress Judi Dench. "I was utterly shocked when my name was read out, I expected nothing so I feel extremely fortunate and honoured to have been chosen. Winning the first time was already extraordinary, but this is way beyond that."

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by graham norton (@grahnort)

Advertisement

He had previously won Portrait Artist of the Year with his portrait of fellow Irishman, Graham Norton, in 2017. Since then, Reid has painted many famous faces, including England's King Charles in 2019.

You can see this piece in an exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London until the end of the year.

Fancy an art-y day out? Banksy is coming to Dublin.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Kelleher, McClean, Parrott missing from Ireland squad announced for October Euro qualifiers

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

The Exorcist banned in Ireland

 By Ava Somers
Entertainment 3

Lotto: Two lucky winners to share €7.7 million jackpot

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement