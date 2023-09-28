Famous artists coming to Ireland

Next month will see world famous artists Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali and Banksy artworks on display in Ireland.

These artworks will be exhibited by Gormleys in new landmark Charlemont Square, according to BreakingNews.ie. Charlemont Square is a new development in Dublin city which aims to hold recreational and The exhibition will be over 20,000 square feet in size, and will run from the 6th to the 29th of October.

This will be the largest collection of Andy Warhol's works to go on sale in Ireland, and will include a portrait of Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger. This piece was previously estimated to be worth around €170,000. It will also include Triumphant Elephant by Dali.

While Gormleys proudly bring the works of famous artists to Ireland, they are also proud to exhibit Ireland's homegrown talent. The exhibit will also include works by Irish artists, such as Patrick O'Reilly, Ian Pollock and Eamonn Ceannt.

The exhibition is free, and will be open to the public between 11am and 7pm.