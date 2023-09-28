Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

Famous artists coming to Ireland

Famous artists coming to Ireland
Credits: @banksy Instagram
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Next month will see world famous artists Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali and Banksy artworks on display in Ireland.

These artworks will be exhibited by Gormleys in new landmark Charlemont Square, according to BreakingNews.ie. Charlemont Square is a new development in Dublin city which aims to hold recreational and  The exhibition will be over 20,000 square feet in size, and will run from the 6th to the 29th of October.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement

A post shared by The Andy Warhol Museum (@thewarholmuseum)

This will be the largest collection of Andy Warhol's works to go on sale in Ireland, and will include a portrait of Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger. This piece was previously estimated to be worth around €170,000. It will also include Triumphant Elephant by Dali.

 

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salvador Dalí (@salvadordali_arty)

Advertisement

While Gormleys proudly bring the works of famous artists to Ireland, they are also proud to exhibit Ireland's homegrown talent. The exhibit will also include works by Irish artists, such as Patrick O'Reilly, Ian Pollock and Eamonn Ceannt.

The exhibition is free, and will be open to the public between 11am and 7pm.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Hit-and-run victim's funeral told schoolboy enriched lives of everyone he met

 By Beat News
News 2

Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

EA pull FIFA games offline

 By Ava Somers
Advertisement

More in Life
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement