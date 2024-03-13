Play Button
Jedward hit back after Louis Walsh Big Brother comments

Jedward hit back after Louis Walsh Big Brother comments
Louis Walsh, © PA Media
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Jedward have taken to social media to call out former manager Louis Walsh.

In Tuesday night's Celebrity Big Brother, the former X Factor judge called Jedward 'vile'.

'They were vile, they were novelty, they were great for the show'

Jedward followed with a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, about Walsh, claiming they fired him.

Another post read;

'Girls aloud hate Louis! Jedward hate Louis! Ronan Keating hates Louis! All future acts should be made aware of what this VILE man is really like.'

Their final tweet on Tuesday night read 'Louis reopened these wounds all by himself being spiteful and disrespectful we aren't going to have our character taken. Justice will be served'.

In last night's episode, Real Housewives star Lauren was evicted from the Big Brother house.

She was followed by celebrity lodger Sharon Osbourne.

