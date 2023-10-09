Kylie Jenner deletes Instagram post supporting Israel

Following the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend, Israel has declared a "state of war."

Despite the complexity of the conflict, which dates back to the mid twentieth century, many celebrities shared their support for Israel on social media, including Kylie Jenner.

On Saturday the influencer shared a post from non profit organisation, Stand With Us, showing the Israel flag and the caption "Now and always we stand with the people of Israel!"

If you asked her to explain the conflict, she won't even know where to start from. — Oyinbra 🛡️ (@0yinbra) October 8, 2023

Jenner deleted her post roughly an hour later, following immediate backlash from fans, who continue to flood her account with messages saying "Free Palestine" and calls to boycott her products.

Taking to X/Twitter, users criticised her lack of understanding on the issue. "Someone ask Kylie Jenner to point to Israel on the map" wrote one Twitter user. "It's actually way worse that Kylie Jenner just deleted the Israel post," said another. "It shows the lack of knowledge and care, she just posted it to be talked about."

Others pointed out the tension this could create with supermodel and pal Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian.

do these celebrities listen to each other when they talk? like when Bella Hadid talks about Palestine and being Palestinian does Kylie Jenner know what that means? — annoying bitch advocate (@deerylouwho97) October 8, 2023

"Kylie Jenner supporting Israel when her friend Bella Hadid is Palestinian is crazy" wrote a Twitter user. "Do these celebrities listen to each other when they talk?" said another. "Like when Bella Hadid talks about Palestine and being Palestinian does Kylie Jenner know what that means?

Meanwhile the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has stated it recognises Hamas to be a terrorist organisation