Longitude tickets go live today

Tickets are on sale for Longitude 2024.

The festival returns to Marlay Park in Dublin on the 29th and 30th of June.

Rappers Central Cee and Doja Cat have been announced as headliners on Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.

They'll be joined by Brit-award winning singer, songwriter and dance music trailblazer Becky Hill and US rapper 21 Savage who'll be making his hugely anticipated Irish debut.

More acts will be announced closer to the festival, which takes place at Dublin's Marlay Park on June 29th and 30th.

Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website which can be found here.

