Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Longitude tickets go live today

Longitude tickets go live today
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tickets are on sale for Longitude 2024.

The festival returns to Marlay Park in Dublin on the 29th and 30th of June.

Rappers Central Cee and Doja Cat have been announced as headliners on Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.

They'll be joined by Brit-award winning singer, songwriter and dance music trailblazer Becky Hill and US rapper 21 Savage who'll be making his hugely anticipated Irish debut.

Advertisement

More acts will be announced closer to the festival, which takes place at Dublin's Marlay Park on June 29th and 30th.

Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website which can be found here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Kilkenny's Newpark Hotel voted most family-friendly in Ireland

 By Aoife Kearns
Beat 2

Beat Digital Media Literacy Tour

 By Claire Rowe
News 3

Man (60s) hit by car in Youghal seriously injured

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement