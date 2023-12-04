Moncrieff announces headline Dublin gig

Moncrieff has announced his biggest Irish dates yet.

The Waterford singer will play headline shows in Limerick, Dublin and London as part of the Selfcare Tour.

Winner of last year's 'RTÉ Choice Music Irish Song of the Year', Moncrieff will headline Dublin's 3Olympia on Tuesday, May 7th 2024.

He plays King John's Castle Limerick on Sunday, May 5th, and concludes the tour at London's Lafayette on Friday, May 10th.

Earlier this year, the Tramore man signed a major record deal with Universal Music Publishing.

Speaking at the time, Moncrieff shared that this was something he'd dreamed of since he was 16.

It’s been a mad journey this far but I’ve never felt better about these songs that are coming and I’m buzzing to see what the future holds.

Limited presale for the concerts goes live at 10 am Wednesday before general tickets go on sale at 10 am Thursday morning.

