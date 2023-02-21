Niall Horan says he owes his career to one woman

Niall Horan has spoken about how he owes his career to one superstar female.

Appearing on the Late Late Show with James Corden and Orlando Bloom, the former One Directioner mentioned it was actually Bloom's partner who decided his fate long ago.

"If it wasn't for Orlando's partner, Katy Perry, you would not be sat her right now" says James Corden. "If it wasn't for her I definitely would not be here," says Niall.

It turns out it was Katy Perry who decided 16-year-old Niall's fate in 2010. She was a judge on the X factor when he auditioned, and he would not be where he is now if she had not made the tentative decision to put him through.

"My audition was going very South, Katy just kept me in the competition," Niall says. "I do the audition, Cheryl says no, Cowell put me through, she saves me...little did I know what was to come afterwards."

The Mullingar man explained he shares a hug with Katy whenever he sees her to express his gratitude. "When we see each other still we have an embrace, you know of thanks." That's cool man" says Perry's partner, Orlando Bloom.

Niall went on to speak about his role on the new season of the Voice USA, alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper.

