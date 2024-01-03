Play Button
Second time's a charm? Love Island: All-Stars launch date confirmed

Second time’s a charm? Love Island: All-Stars launch date confirmed
May Jama, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Love Island: All-Stars will launch in less than two weeks, ITV has confirmed.

Kicking off on January 15th, the spin-off of the hit dating show will see a batch of past contestants return for a second chance at finding love in the villa.

Maya Jama, who presented the 2023 winter and summer series of the main show, will resume her hosting duties for the new format.

ITV announced the launch date on social media on Wednesday, saying: “It’s almost time to get those winter coats off! The countdown to Love Island: All Stars is on.”

Famous faces were among those sharing their excitement and confusion at the new version, with singer and I’m A Celebrity star Jake Quickenden writing: “I mean how’s this gonna work.”

Series nine winner Kai Fagan tagged one of his friends and wrote: “good luck bro”.

Last month the show released a series of teaser videos starring Jama in which they said the series would begin in January.

In one clip she can be seen walking down a runway dressed in a sparkly red gown with a high leg split and plunging neckline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ITV (@itv)

Her accompanying voiceover says: “We’re bringing back all-star islanders for a second chance at love, the question is – who will be back for amor?”

After media speculation about the possibility of an edition featuring familiar Love Island faces, the show confirmed the rumours were true in September.

The winners of Love Island’s 2023 summer series were Sammy Root and Jess Harding, who took home a £50,000 prize.

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

More in Entertainment
