Stevie Nicks announces Dublin concert

Stevie Nicks announces Dublin concert
Stevie Nicks
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Stevie Nicks is returning to Dublin this summer.

The Fleetwood Mac icon will play the 3Arena on July 3rd.

Last year, the singer said she sees 'no reason' for Fleetwood Mac to continue after the death of Christine McVie.

However, Nicks has continued an impressive solo career.

Tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday, March 22nd, with presale registration open now.

You can register for tickets here.

