Stevie Nicks announces Dublin concert

Stevie Nicks is returning to Dublin this summer.

The Fleetwood Mac icon will play the 3Arena on July 3rd.

Last year, the singer said she sees 'no reason' for Fleetwood Mac to continue after the death of Christine McVie.

However, Nicks has continued an impressive solo career.

The iconic ✨ Stevie Nicks ✨ comes to the 3Arena Dublin this summer on 3 July 2024. Tickets are on general sale this Friday at 12pm 🎟️



🔮 Register for the exclusive MCD presale here: https://t.co/OX34UzQ2lj pic.twitter.com/N2kMjTQ5Lj — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) March 18, 2024

Tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday, March 22nd, with presale registration open now.

You can register for tickets here.

