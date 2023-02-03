Vanessa Hudgens gets engaged to baseball star

Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly engaged to her Baseball player partner Cole Tucker.

TMZ has reported that a source close to the couple revealed that "Tucker popped the question sometime at the end of 2022"

Hudgens began dating the athlete in the latter part of 2020, and was first spotted holding hands with him in November that year.

The High School Musical star had previously dated her on-screen co-star Zac Efron and was in a 9-year relationship with Oscar-nominated Elvis actor Austin Butler.

Butler recently credited Hudgens with giving him the confidence to take on the monumental role of Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's biopic. "She had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me," Butler told the Los Angeles Times last month. Their split was confirmed in early 2020 and Butler has since begun dating model Kaia Gerber.

Hudgens went Instagram official with her new beau, Tucker on Valentine's Day 2021 and she has shared many loved-up posts of him since.

Many news outlets have reached out to the couple's representatives for comment; the pair have yet to publicly confirm their engagement.