Oscars 2023: The full list of Irish nominations

The Irish have cleaned up with nominations in the double digits!

There has been 13 Irish nominations at the Oscars, including nine for the Banshees of Inisherin.

Banshees of Inisherin has been nominated for Best Picture, while Martin McDonagh is nominated for Best Director.

Kerry Condon has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Brendan Gleeson has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

The full list of Irish nominations are:

- Best Supporting Actress - Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin

- Best Original Score - The Banshees of Inisherin

- Best Original Screenplay - The Banshees of Inisherin

- Best Live Action Film - An Irish Goodbye

- Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Brendan Gleeson, Banshees of Inisherin. Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin

- Best International Film - The Quiet Girl/An Cailín Ciúin

- Best Film Editing - The Banshees of Inisherin

- Best ACtor - Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Mescal, Aftersun

- Best Director - Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin

- Best Picture - Banshees of Inisherin

The 2023 Oscars will take place on March 12 in Hollywood amd Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the third time.