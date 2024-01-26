Play Button
Kilkenny News

24-hour Applegreen may be coming to South Kilkenny village

Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Planning permission has been sought for a 24-hour Applegreen in Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny.

If approved, the service station will be situated just off Junction 11 on the M9.

The planning application includes space for two food outlets, one with a drive-thru.

There would also be a coffee area, a seating area, and an off-license.

The almost two-hectare site will have 20 electric vehicle chargers as well as fuel pumps for cars and HGVs.

A footpath into the village of Mullinavat will be built allowing safe access for pedestrians.

Not everyone is excited about the potential development though - Circle K have made a submission against it.

A decision on whether or not the work will go ahead will be made in February.

