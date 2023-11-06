Bruce Springsteen's Kilkenny gig sold out in less than an hour

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen's 2024 Irish gigs went on sale on this morning, with two of the four dates selling out within the hour.

The Boss, also with the E Street Band, will visit Ireland as part of his upcoming European tour, playing venues in Dublin, Cork, Kilkenny, and Belfast.

After opening the tour in Cardiff, Wales on May 5th, Springsteen will then play at the Boucher Playing Fields on May 9th before coming south to perform at Kilkenny's Nowlan Park on May 12th.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the 'Born in the USA' hitmaker on May 16th, before he wraps up the Irish leg of the tour in Dublin, returning to Croke Park on May 19th, where he previously performed in 2016.

Having gone on sale at 8 am, tickets for both the Kilkenny and Cork dates had sold out within one hour.

When writing this, tickets were still available for the Belfast and Dublin gigs.

A ticket for the Belfast date was priced at £120 on Ticketmaster, while tickets for the Dublin performance ranged from €96.25 to €161.25.

