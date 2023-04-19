Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan to stand down at next election after health scare

Sarah Slater

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan will not seek re-election at the next election after he suffered a serious health scare three years ago.

The Carlow/Kilkenny TD, who has been involved in politics for 24 years, has decided to stand down and not run for the party in his constituency in the next general election.

The 44-year-old and his wife Clare are expecting their first child to arrive in the coming days.

In 2020 the barrister suffered a heart attack and was told by doctors he needed to reduce his stress levels.

The former junior minister said in a statement: “Almost three years ago, at the height of the pandemic, it nearly all came to an end for me. Very few people get a second chance. I’ve gotten one. I’ve been one of the lucky few.

“Once I regained consciousness that day a doctor asked about my work, lifestyle and the need to remove stress from my life and change how I lived. When I told him my job we both laughed. In reality, that prognosis has not changed.

“As a result, I have decided not to seek the Fine Gael nomination to contest the next General Election.”

He went on to explain that he views politics as a job that demands absolute commitment at all times.

“I have given politics everything since I was first elected to Kilkenny County Council at the age of 20 and still a student. It has been my greatest honour to serve the people of Carlow and Kilkenny for the last 24 years as a councillor, Senator, TD and Junior Minister,” he continued.

“I have always given everything to my role as a public representative. And while I won’t be putting my name forward for the next general election, I want to reassure the women and men who put their trust and faith in me that I am not disappearing from political life.

“My mandate to be a voice for the people of Carlow and Kilkenny is one which I will continue to serve. I will work as hard as ever for the remainder of this Dáil term, serving all of my constituents, all of the time. There is unfinished business and I will continue to deliver for this constituency.”

Mr Phelan said he is making his intentions clear now, well in advance of the next election, to give the Fine Gael organisation and potential candidates the time needed to establish themselves, to campaign and to ensure the party will retain at least one seat in the five-seat constituency.

The other TDs in the county include Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion, Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, and the Green Party's Malcolm Noonan.

Mr Phelan added: “Everything that I have achieved has been with the help and support of Claire and my family and friends, of the Fine Gael organisation, my long-serving and loyal constituency office team, local councillors in both counties and so many people in the wider community.”

He went on to thank all of those who gave him support and encouragement along with his Fine Gael Oireachtas colleagues over the years.