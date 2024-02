A drug driver was stopped outside a school in Kilkenny at 9 am this morning (Tuesday).

Gardaí say the driver failed a roadside swab and tested positive for cocaine.

The vehicle they were driving also had no tax or NCT and was suspected to have no insurance.

Gardaí say there is 'no excuse' for this and they will be prosecuted.

