Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey appears in court on fraud offences

Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey is this morning appearing in court in Dublin charged with a number of fraud offences.

The All-Ireland winning hurler was arrested in the capital this morning and brought to court by Waterford Gardaí.

It is believed Carey is facing 21 charges under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001. He is accused of inducing people to pay him money by falsely claiming to have cancer, and that he was in need of money to receive treatment. He is also accused of providing a false instrument.

He was served a book of evidence at Blanchardstown District Court this morning, where Judge John O' Leary sent him forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where he is due to appear on November 3rd.

This morning, the court heard that DJ Carey is to be provided with legal aid. He was granted bail which was not objected to by Gardaí.

