Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Kilkenny on the N10 Waterford Road at Rathclogh.

The collision happened shortly after 2 o'clock this afternoon.

The road is currently closed in both directions with local diversions in place.

Gardai are advising anyone intending to travel to or via the area to consider alternative routes.

We will have more on this as it develops...

