Gardaí attended the scene of an alleged incident of assault in South Kilkenny earlier today.

An incident allegedly occurred at approximately 11 am this morning at a residence in Piltown, County Kilkenny.

Two males, aged in their 30s and 40s were brought to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of serious injuries.

The scene is currently being held pending a technical examination.

