Kilkenny-based soldiers preparing for Lebanon trip

Soldiers from the Kilkenny-based 123rd Infantry Batallion in St. Stephen's Barracks are in their final preparations before heading to Lebanon.

334 Irish troops will be deployed to South Lebanon in November, after joining up with the United Nations Interim Force next month.

Soldiers of varying experience are training in the Glen of Imal in Co. Wicklow at the moment.

For some, it will be their first trip overseas while others are highly experienced senior Non-Commissioned Officers and commanders.

Yesterday those training faced simulated explosive strikes, were asked to secure, extract and evacuate personnel, and came up with anti-ambush tactics and detailed operational planning.

This was in an attempt to create scenarios that are indicative of the current situation in the Middle East.

The training is based on potential threats that may genuinely be encountered in the mission area.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, will review the 123rd Infantry Battalion at Kilkenny Castle on October 31st.

They will be taking over from the troops currently serving in the Middle East, who are from the 122nd Infantry Batallion, which is based in Limerick.

Those soldiers have been peacekeeping in Lebanon since May and have been hearing sounds from the nearby conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Israeli shelling hit southern Lebanese towns last week in response to rocket attacks by the militant group Hezbollah.

The Irish soldiers over there at the moment have been taking shelter in bunkers as firing has now crossed the Blue Line, which represents a border of peace between Israel and Lebanon.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon's (UNIFIL) headquarters based in Naquora has also been targeted.

Despite this, there are no plans to remove troops from the area.

UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in their positions and on task. Our work continues, including regular activities like rotation of troops in and out of Lebanon. We have no plans to leave & we are doing our utmost 24/7 to defuse tension & prevent further deterioration of the situation. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) October 18, 2023

UNIFIL says it has been engaging with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and has reminded them they will be breaking international law if attacks on civilians or UN personnel do happen.

