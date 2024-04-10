Kilkenny named Ireland's most single town

Kilkenny has been named Ireland's most single town.

Research by HenParty.ie analysed online searches for dating apps Tinder, Bumble and Hinge over a five-year period.

Kilkenny City came out on top, scoring 218 out of 300.

The top 10 included Carrigaline Co. Cork, Athlone, Limerick City, Waterford City, Killarney and Dublin City.

Thurles in County Tipperary came last in the research, scoring 44 out of a possible 300.

When it came to apps, Carlow Town registered the most amount of searches for Tinder.

Maynooth had the most interest in Bumble, while Ratoath in County Meath was most interested in Hinge.

