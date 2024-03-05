Kilkenny TY students' create product for passionate young hurlers

Students' from Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny have created a hurling training aid as part of their TY Mini Company module.

Orla Walsh and Olivia Dunphy created 'PerfectPuc' to help young hurlers hit the centre of the hurl, mostly known as the sweet spot. The product is 100% sustainable and aims to help buyers develop a cleaner strike.

Orla and Olivia say the main focus of their business is to inspire a love of hurling in young children all over the country.

"The target market for our product is people who have an interest in sport and constantly want to improve their skills, especially younger children."

Advertisement

They would also love if children with disabilities could use their product to get a sense of satisfaction by soloing the sliotar.

The girls' recently took part in the Kilkenny County Final in the Student Enterprise Programme where they were awarded 'Judges Choice'.

If you would like to find out more about the product, check out @perfectpuc on TikTok and Instagram.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.