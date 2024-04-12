M9 between Kilkenny Junctions closed following serious crash

A section of the motorway between the two Kilkenny exits of the M9 is closed.

A crash happened between Junction 8 and 9 last night.

⚠️M9 Traffic⚠️ The M9 is closed between:

⛔️Junction 8 (Kilkenny) & Junction 9 (Kilkenny South) Southbound

⛔️Junction 4 (Castledermot) & Junction 3 (Athy) Northbound Due to separate incidents on the road overnight. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible. pic.twitter.com/sGCyQS0YK5 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 12, 2024

Two vehicles collided and serious injuries have been reported.

Those involved were taken to University Hospital Waterford.

The road closure will affect those heading Southbound, but diversions are in place.

We will have more on this as it comes.

