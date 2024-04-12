Play Button
M9 between Kilkenny Junctions closed following serious crash

A Garda 'Road closed' sign, © PA Wire/PA Images
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
A section of the motorway between the two Kilkenny exits of the M9 is closed.

A crash happened between Junction 8 and 9 last night.

Two vehicles collided and serious injuries have been reported.

Those involved were taken to University Hospital Waterford.

The road closure will affect those heading Southbound, but diversions are in place.

We will have more on this as it comes. 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

