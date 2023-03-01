Man charged in relation to Kilkenny stabbing

A 69-year-old man has been charged in relation to the recent stabbing in Kilkenny.

The incident occurred on Meadow Way on the Castlecomer Road, just minutes from the City on Monday night.

As a result, 37-year-old Rafal Jaycna died.

It is understood Mr Jaycna was stabbed multiple times in his leg.

Emergency services attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem examination, which was carried out by chief State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Cullis.

The postmortem results are not being released by Gardaí for operational reasons.

The man in his 60s was brought before Carlow District Court at 2 pm today. It is believed that the two men are related to each other.

Garda forensic team investigators and senior Gardaí carried out detailed examinations of the scene throughout Tuesday.

They added that the course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of the postmortem examination.

A local elderly man who lives several houses away from where the fatal stabbing took place but who did not want to be named said: “The whole place is in shock. A lot of families in the area work in the St Stephen's Army Barracks close by and at St Luke’s General Hospital."