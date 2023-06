Gardaí in Thomastown have confirmed to Beat News that one person has died and two others are being treated in hospital following a crash in Kilkenny.

It happened at about 2 pm today on the N10 Waterford Road at Rathclogh, Danesfort.

The road is currently closed in both directions with local diversions in place.

Gardai are advising anyone intending to travel to or via the area to consider alternative routes.

