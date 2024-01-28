Play Button
Owner abandons dog at Kilkenny grooming parlour

Dayna Kearney
A dog grooming parlour in Kilkenny has taken to social media to express its upset over a dog who was abandoned by its owner.

A man dropped his dog at 'Time To Paws' groomers, located in Ferrybank for his 10 am appointment and never returned to collect him.

When the groomers contacted the man he was unreachable which they say led them to ring Ferrybank Garda Station as they had 'no other option'.

In a post, the grooming parlour says "The following morning, we contacted the relevant authorities & had the dog scanned for a microchip but unfortunately he was not chipped.

"We were advised, that by law, once 24 hours passed we were obligated to report the matter to the local dog shelter, as the dog was now deemed as been abandoned by the owner & possibly stolen!!!"

It added: "We did this with heavy hearts but please understand we had no choice!!"

Gardaí also informed the business that this is a scam targeting groomers.

The groomers have expressed how upset they have been by the matter.

The little guy was brought to Carlow/Kilkenny Dog Shelter where he will hopefully be rehomed into a loving family.

The dog shelter has asked anyone who may have information on who might own the dog to contact them on 0599726785

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

