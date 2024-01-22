Snake on the loose captured in Kilkenny

A snake on the loose has been captured in Kilkenny and is looking for its owner.

The snake was found in Kilkenny over the cold snap and was brought to the National Reptile Zoo for safety.

It's believed the reptile escaped from their owner, and the zoo hopes to reunite them.

Speaking to Beat News, Director at the National Reptile Zoo James Hennessy, said it was found near Nowlan Park,

It was a grandmother who found it (the snake), and freaked out and called her kids, and they took it away.

If you or someone you know is missing their pet snake, you can contact the National Reptile Zoo here.

