Staff and families protest closure of Kilkenny nursing home

A protest of around 60 staff and families took place on Friday against the closure of a Co Kilkenny nursing home which is being shut down by the HSE.

43 residents at Aperee Living, in Callan, Co Kilkenny were told on Tuesday last that the facility was closing down over the next five to six weeks.

All residents in the nursing home, which has a maximum capacity of 61 people, have been informed that they are being moved to other facilities.

HIQA

In November last year, the HSE took over the running of the state-of-the-art facility, formerly known as Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, when the licence of the private operator was cancelled by the industry watchdog Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) and a District Court Order under the Health Act 2007.

Advertisement

The move surrounded concerns over fire and safety issues at the nursing home, staffing levels and overall governance.

Staff members claim there is a lack of information currently available to them concerning possible redundancy payments and are also calling for all efforts to be made to keep the home open.

Kate McDermott, who is one of more than 40 staff who will be affected by the closure explained that they are “devastated”.

Ms McDermott added on the KCLR96FM Daily Show: “I’ve worked here for nearly 17 years. This is home for all of these residents. They’ve sold their houses, they’ve sold their land, they trust us. They are comfortable here (and) they are happy here.”

HSE takeover

Advertisement

The HSE when it took over four months ago, did reassure residents and families that the home would remain open.

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion said: “This is a fantastic facility in Callan and we want this to be kept open. What we are looking for is the HSE to work with the owners of this facility and we are calling on the owners to do the required work and to get a plan in place and not allow the nursing home to close.”

A HSE statement confirmed residents were being moved due to being "at a point where we can no longer safely provide care to residents in this facility."

“We have no choice now but to actually make the decision to move people for the health and safety of the residents,” explained Stephanie Lynch, acting chief officer with the HSE’s southeast community healthcare.

Advertisement

“So we need for the health and safety of those residents now to seek alternative accommodation for them and we absolutely acknowledge that this is not something that anybody wanted to come to but we are where we are. We are doing this in the best interest of those residents and for no other reason.”

'Unsafe'

Staff have asked the HSE to clarify the statement as they say the word "unsafe" reflects badly on them and are calling on the owners to meet with them in person.

Fine Gael councillor Joe Lyons noted: “It’s a complete shock to families and residents themselves plus it affects staff. We are fighting to keep it open on behalf of the families. I’ve had a long conversation with Senator Martin Conway who is the Seanad spokesperson on health and he is trying to get answers.

“What is trying to be found out is if the HSE (would) take over the home and run it and leave the residents there. But if they do an upgrade on the building (will have to be done) and the residents will have to move out first.

Families of the residents will have to find alternative accommodation themselves.

By Sarah Slater

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.