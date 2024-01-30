Play Button
Noughty Beats
Kilkenny News

Truck overloaded by ten tonnes stopped by Gardaí in Kilkenny

Truck overloaded by ten tonnes stopped by Gardaí in Kilkenny
Photo: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Gardaí in Kilkenny stopped a truck overloaded by ten tonnes yesterday morning.

The driver of the four-axle Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) was also driving without a seat belt when they were stopped on a road in the Johnstown/Urlingford area of North Kilkenny.

During the same patrol, Gardaí came across a tractor which hadn't been taxed in nearly three years.

It was discovered the tractor was last taxed in 2021 following an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) alert.

The system can read number plates at a rate of six per second on vehicles travelling up to 180km/h.

Gardaí from the Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow Division say prosecutions are set to follow.

