Visiting restricted at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny after Covid-19 outbreak

There's visitor restrictions at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny as there's a number of wards with Covid-19 outbreaks.

It's also extremely busy at the Emergency Department today with 18 waiting for a bed according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. Many patients attending are presenting with Covid-19 and complex needs requiring admission.

Hospital management are asking that you only present at the hospital if you are in need of urgent care and where possible consider other options such as your GP, pharmacist or Care Doc for out of hour services.

The HSE says staff will prioritise the sickest patients and most urgent cases for treatment and care. They are urging all patients where appropriate to consult with their GP prior to attending.

In an emergency situation, Emergency Departments continue to deal with all medical emergencies.

