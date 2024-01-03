Visiting restrictions imposed at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny due to COVID-19

Visiting restrictions have been imposed at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny this evening due to the presence of Covid 19.

Hospital officials have released a statement asking visitors to stay away for the foreseeable future, and for patients to only attend if absolutely necessary.

They say the visiting restrictions will not apply to partners attending the maternity unit and those who come under the exceptional circumstances banner that can be found on their website.

Officials also say that anyone who is seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.

Visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances such as:

- End-of-life non-COVID-19 patient, two nominated relatives only.

- End-of-life COVID-19 patient, one nominated relative utilising correct PPE, hand hygiene, IPC advice etc only.

- Critically ill patient, two nominated relatives only.

- One parent only will be allowed to visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any time

- Children should not visit the hospital.

- The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and any further changes will be advised.

The statement said "We’d also like to remind the general public that anyone who is experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms to please contact their GP in the first instance.

"Please avoid coming directly to the ED if you feel you might need to be treated for COVID-19 or if you wish to have a test.

"Getting an early diagnosis from your GP means you can get the help you need and take steps to avoid spreading the virus if you have it."

