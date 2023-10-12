A pop up vintage kilo sale is coming to Waterford tomorrow

Are you weak for a vintage bargain?

Kilogarm are returning to Waterford tomorrow, bringing their pop up vintage kilo sale to Dooleys Hotel, the Quay.

There will be over 5 tonnes of vintage and pre loved garments on offer. You simply select the items you love and pay by weight. 1 kilogram = €35.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Kilogarm (@kilogarm)

The amount you get for €35 will depend on the clothing. For example, you could get 4 vintage blouses and a belt OR some old school Levis and a bag, OR one amazing vintage fur coat, OR some snazzy shoes and accessories. It's up to you!

Advertisement

You don't need to purchase a full kilo of clothing either-if your items weigh 500 grammes for example, you will pay €17.50 in total.

The event runs from 10am-4pm Saturday October 14th. Tickets can be purchased online for free OR you can pay €2 for an early bird ticket; some of the best finds will go fast!

If you don't register online for a free ticket, you can also pay €2 on the door to enter.

Buying vintage or second hand is a great way to combat the impact of fast fashion on the environment.

Advertisement

For more tips on how to bring climate action in your every day life, listen to Beat's original podcast series Ours to Protect