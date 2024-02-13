Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

Carrick-on-Suir features in top five 'Most Romantic Towns in Ireland'

Carrick-on-Suir features in top five 'Most Romantic Towns in Ireland'
The old bridge, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary. Photo: Humphrey Bolton, Wikimedia Commons
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Carrick-on-Suir has been ranked among the top five 'Most Romantic Towns In Ireland'.

It's based on data compiled by Hen Party.ie which looked at online search data over a five-year period.

The searches included the words roses, flowers, perfume, red wine, white wine, prosecco, chocolates, and Notino (an online perfume retailer).

Carrick-on-Suir in County Tipperary ranked fourth place in the country - with Athy in County Kildare claiming the top spot.

Advertisement

New Ross in county Wexford also featured in the top ten, coming in eighth place.

In general, the analysis found over the past five years, searches for 'Roses' shot up on average by 92.6% on the week of Valentine's Day, so the old flame may not be gone out just yet!

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Child benefit for 18-year-olds in full-time education to be introduced in May

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Beyoncé drops date of new album release

 By Aoife Kearns
Wexford News 3

Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe not to contest next General Election

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Life
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement