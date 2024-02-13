Carrick-on-Suir features in top five 'Most Romantic Towns in Ireland'

Carrick-on-Suir has been ranked among the top five 'Most Romantic Towns In Ireland'.

It's based on data compiled by Hen Party.ie which looked at online search data over a five-year period.

The searches included the words roses, flowers, perfume, red wine, white wine, prosecco, chocolates, and Notino (an online perfume retailer).

Carrick-on-Suir in County Tipperary ranked fourth place in the country - with Athy in County Kildare claiming the top spot.

Advertisement

New Ross in county Wexford also featured in the top ten, coming in eighth place.

In general, the analysis found over the past five years, searches for 'Roses' shot up on average by 92.6% on the week of Valentine's Day, so the old flame may not be gone out just yet!

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.