Huge increase of chlamydia and gonorrhoea in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has announced an increase in the cases of Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea in Ireland compared to the same time last year.

The HPSC's latest report into STIS in Ireland shows that chlamydia and gonorrhoea are by far the most prevalent sexually transmitted infections in the country at the moment.

Between January and September of this year, cases of Gonorrhoea almost doubled with 4981 cases - compared to 2561 during the same period last year.

Cases of Chlamydia have increased by over 40% year-on-year - going from 6973 during this period in 2022, to 9949 this year.

Advertisement

52% of cases of Chlamydia cases were reported in the 15 to 24 age group.

The HPSC has advised that condoms be used regularly during sex noting that 'not using condoms consistently' was one of the main contributing factors in the increase.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.