Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

Huge increase of chlamydia and gonorrhoea in Ireland

Huge increase of chlamydia and gonorrhoea in Ireland
It seems couples have been getting creative with sex toys. Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich for Pexels.
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has announced an increase in the cases of Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea in Ireland compared to the same time last year.

The HPSC's latest report into STIS in Ireland shows that chlamydia and gonorrhoea are by far the most prevalent sexually transmitted infections in the country at the moment.

Between January and September of this year, cases of Gonorrhoea almost doubled with 4981 cases - compared to 2561 during the same period last year.

Cases of Chlamydia have increased by over 40% year-on-year - going from 6973 during this period in 2022, to 9949 this year.

Advertisement

52% of cases of Chlamydia cases were reported in the 15 to 24 age group.

The HPSC has advised that condoms be used regularly during sex noting that 'not using condoms consistently' was one of the main contributing factors in the increase.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

South East accounts for 3% of country's homelessness

 By Jayde Maher
Sport 2

Man United suffer damaging loss to Galatasaray

 By Beat News
News 3

Action plan needed to deal with garda roster dispute – McDonald

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Life
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement