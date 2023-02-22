Play Button
Play Button
Life

Countries with largest average penis size revealed

Countries with largest average penis size revealed
Credit: Deon Black Pexels
Michelle Heffernan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ladies pack your bags.

The countries with the largest penis sizes have been revealed ( and Ireland, sadly, is not in the top ten.)

Researchers at From Mars published the average penis sizes globally and showed how penis sizes compared with the average height of men.

According to their website, Ecuadorian men have the largest average penis size, with an erect length of 6.93 inches, or 10.5% of their average height. Many African countries made the top ten with Cameroon and Sudan in the top five. The Netherlands is the only European country to make the top ten with an average erect length of 6.25 inches or 9% of average height.

Advertisement

Ireland is in 70th place globally, with the Irish lads measuring a tidy 5.03 inches when erect. This is just shy of the global average of 5.54 cm. The Asian men are lowest in the ranks, with Cambodians coming in last at 3.95 inches when erect.

From Mars researchers have stressed that this study has some shortcomings, (no pun intended). The data was self-reported, meaning many men may have been a little over-generous with their own measurements. The study also seems to have only measured 87 countries out of 292.

The full list is shown below:

Advertisement

Credit: Frommars.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Property 1

Compact Waterford cottage with charming interior priced at €179K

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

Family of Carlow woman who died in childbirth at St. Luke's Hospital seek fresh inquest

 By Joleen Murphy
Waterford News 3

Waterford chipper declared 'Ireland's best' at prestigious awards

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Life
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement