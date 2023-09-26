Dance battle coming to Ireland this month!

Did you ever watch Step It Up and think "that would never happen"? Your opportunity to see a real-life dance battle is coming to Ireland this month!

The Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge is taking place in Dublin on Saturday the 30th of September.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Red Bull Ireland (@redbullire)

This will see sixteen of Ireland's best dancers face off in a head-to-head dance battle challenge in Dundrum Town Centre, bringing dance-offs to light before our eyes. While this event has already garnered huge support all over the world, this will be the first time it arrives on Irish shores.

The lineup includes dancers such as Jessie Thompson, Jack Boogie and Lapree Lala. The dancers will never know what the DJs will be spinning next. This means that they will need to make it up as they hear the music.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bull Ireland (@redbullire)

Advertisement

Kicking off at 1pm, this dance battle is unmissable for any dance fans. For more information on the event, check out Red Bull Dance Your Style.

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.