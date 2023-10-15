Doctor reveals the everyday drink that can improve your orgasms

Engaging in practices such as breathwork or kegel exercises is believed by many to enhance the intensity of orgasms.

However, a simpler method might exist, involving the consumption of a specific beverage 30 minutes before engaging in sexual activity. This beverage is none other than coffee, already beloved by 78% of Irish population.

In a TikTok video that has garnered over two million views, Dr Raj Karan suggested a potential connection between drinking a strong cup of coffee and experiencing a more powerful orgasm.

Responding to a TikToker's claim that coffee before sex could amplify climax intensity by half, TikToker Julia Grandoni decided to test the theory herself.

Julia shared her experience, stating, "Why would I not try this? Okay, so three solid shots of espresso." Later, she exclaimed, "That was wild."

Dr Raj supported their findings, explaining: "At low doses, caffeine has mainly a vasoconstrictor effect – it narrows the blood vessels. At very high doses, it has mainly a vasodilator effect – it widens the blood vessels and improves blood flow."

He suggested that better circulation, influenced by caffeine, could enhance arousal and orgasms by increasing blood flow to erectile tissues.

However, Dr Raj emphasized the lack of concrete research on this topic for humans, despite a 2005 study showing increased sexual activity in female rats after caffeine doses.

While acknowledging that caffeine is a stimulant and could potentially increase sexual activity, he deemed the experiment relatively harmless.

Users emerged to the comments, saying: "*runs to kitchen at 21:46 for coffee* Baaabbeee", while another added: "Who wants a coffee date then?"

Expert's thoughts

According to the Metro, Dr Hana Patel, GP Medico-Legal Expert Witness, cast doubt on the claim, stating that there is no actual evidence supporting the idea. Despite studies linking coffee intake to potential benefits for erectile dysfunction in men, there is no evidence indicating heightened orgasm intensity for women.

A University of Texas study found that men who drank two cups of coffee a day were 42% less likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction compared to non-coffee drinkers.

