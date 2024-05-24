Play Button
Domino's giving away free pizzas to Man Utd fans this weekend

Domino's giving away free pizzas to Man Utd fans this weekend
Dayna Kearney
Fancy a free pizza to fuel your support of Manchester United this Saturday?

As the Red Devils try and win their first silverware of the season and, by doing so, ensure themselves a place in Europe next term Domino's  is keen to help sustain fans who may be flagging after a  somewhat spirit-sapping season.

Domino’s will give away 115 piping hot pizzas to United supporters across Ireland and whether you're cheering on the lads from the pub, the couch, or behind your fingers, Domino's has you sorted.

Domino’s has 115 small Cheese & Tomato pizzas to give away to Manchester United fans.  To be in with a chance of winning, just email [email protected].

Even if you're not a United fan, you're welcome to try your luck and lodge an appeal, sure who doesn't love free pizza?

Terms and conditions, and fair play apply.

For more information, visit www.dominos.ie  

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

