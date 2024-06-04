Subway to release new footlong 'sides' range

Subway is releasing a new 'side's' range nationwide tomorrow. (Wednesday)

It follows the 'Footlong Sidekicks' range's successful launch in the USA in January.

It's Footlong-ing one of the restaurant’s most iconic sides – the Footlong Cookie, which is designed for sharing with friends.

Other new menu items from the Sidekicks range include a Footlong Cinnabon Churro with a morish caramel dipping sauce and savoury Footlong Dippers that come with three different flavours – Turkey & Cheese, Pepperoni & Cheese, or Triple Cheese, all of which can be paired with any sauce.

Also launching at Subway today is a new range called the All-Star menu, including a new & improved rotisserie-style chicken, chimichurri steak, a chimichurri sauce, and a new potato side.

The full All-Star range is:

All-Star Chicken – Rotisserie-style chicken, streaky bacon, American-style cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, red onions, crispy onions, and garlic & herb sauce.

All-Star Chimichurri Steak – Philly steak, American-style cheese, peppered cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red peppers, red onions, jalapenos, crispy onions, and chimichurri sauce.

Waffle Fries – Lightly seasoned criss-cut potatoes, with your choice of signature dip

Customers can enjoy 50% off Footlong Subs for a limited time only with the new Subway Rewards App, with one available to claim every week until 30th June.

Rusty Warren, Senior Culinary Manager, at Subway EMEA, said: “Footlong Cookies were in high demand when they debuted in the USA, and we’re super excited to finally be bringing them to Ireland!”

“The full Footlong Sidekicks range will be available in our restaurants nationwide from 5th June, including the highly anticipated Footlong Cookie, Footlong Cinnabon Churro, and a brand-new Footlong Dipper – packed with a choice of three fillings, loaded with cheese and perfect for dipping in any of our signature sauces. A great value hot snack that can be eaten on the go.”

“We saw unprecedented demand for the Footlong Sidekicks range on social media, and we can’t wait for our fans to try them, share them with mates, and discover that everything is better as a Footlong!”

