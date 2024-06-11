RTÉ looking for country families to help struggling townie teens

“It takes a village to raise a child”
RTÉ One's RAISED BY THE VILLAGE returns for another 4 Part Series shooting over Summer/Autumn and producers are appealing to rural families to take part.
Production Company WAKA TV would love to hear from families who live in or around a small village and who would love to share their way of life with a struggling urban teenager.
Participating families would need to have their own children and room to accommodate a teenager.
So far 18 urban teenagers have spent time with families in Laois, Cavan, Roscommon, Mayo, Donegal, Kerry, Clare and Cork as part of the series and their experiences have been life-changing.
So if you feel able to help a troubled teenager to get their life back on track, contact [email protected]
