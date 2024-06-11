Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

RTÉ looking for country families to help struggling townie teens

RTÉ looking for country families to help struggling townie teens
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

“It takes a village to raise a child”

RTÉ One's RAISED BY THE VILLAGE returns for another 4 Part Series shooting over Summer/Autumn and producers are appealing to rural families to take part.

Production Company WAKA TV would love to hear from families who live in or around a small village and who would love to share their way of life with a struggling urban teenager.

Participating families would need to have their own children and room to accommodate a teenager.

Advertisement

So far 18 urban teenagers have spent time with families in Laois, Cavan, Roscommon, Mayo, Donegal, Kerry, Clare and Cork as part of the series and their experiences have been life-changing.

So if you feel able to help a troubled teenager to get their life back on track, contact [email protected]

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Rhasidat Adeleke claims silver medal in 400m at European Championships

 By Beat News
Wexford News 2

Wexford man jailed for 9.5 years for rape of former partner

 By Rachael Dunphy
Elections 2024 3

European and local elections: Seán Kelly first to be elected MEP, Luke 'Ming' Flanagan tops poll

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement