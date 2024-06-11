RTÉ looking for country families to help struggling townie teens

“It takes a village to raise a child”

RTÉ One's RAISED BY THE VILLAGE returns for another 4 Part Series shooting over Summer/Autumn and producers are appealing to rural families to take part.

Production Company WAKA TV would love to hear from families who live in or around a small village and who would love to share their way of life with a struggling urban teenager.

Participating families would need to have their own children and room to accommodate a teenager.

Advertisement

So far 18 urban teenagers have spent time with families in Laois, Cavan, Roscommon, Mayo, Donegal, Kerry, Clare and Cork as part of the series and their experiences have been life-changing.

So if you feel able to help a troubled teenager to get their life back on track, contact [email protected]

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.