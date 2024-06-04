FREE Taylor Swift Eras party for teens and kids this Saturday night

Is there a little Swiftie in your house?

If your child or teenager is Taylor obsessed, they need to go to this free Taylor Swift Eras party in Waterford this Saturday June 8th.

As part of Cruinniú na nÓg, Creative Ireland are hosting a Taylor Swift themed dance party for 8-18 year olds at Waterford Academy of Music & Arts.

"Cruinniú na nÓg is a day of free creative activities for young people, and it is curated by young people," says Nicola Spendlove, Creative Communities Coordinator for Waterford. There are free events taking place 8th-15th June across the South East, and three Taylor Swift themed events are planned in Waterford this Saturday.

"A lot of our young people don't have tickets to Eras tour so we said wouldn't it be great to have our own little dance party for those who aren't going to the live tour? And a practice for those who are, to try on their outfits and try out their dance moves ahead of the event."

"There are two choreographed Taylor Swift dance classes happening at WAMA during the day time on Saturday. Our 8-12 years class is sold out, but there are still spaces remaining for the 13-18 year old group. Then our main event is the Taylor Swift Dance Party, 7.30 pm- 9 pm .It's going to be a live band performing Taylor's songs AND we have a little bit of merchandise that everyone is going to get free of charge."

Get your friendship bracelets ready!

Tickets for the Taylor Swift Dance Party are selling fast. For more information and to book, click here

For information on FREE events happening in your county for Cruinniú na nÓg, visit their website here.