Football club's mental health video has viewers in tears

Football club's mental health video has viewers in tears
Image: Norwich City FC Youtube
Michelle Heffernan
Michelle Heffernan
Norwich City Football Club are being praised for the video they shared yesterday for World Mental Health Day (October 10th)

The video shares a powerful message; make sure to watch until the end.

Twitter/X users have praised the video for its message. "This absolutely stopped me in my tracks and shed a tear after it." wrote one user. "One of the greatest sports spots I've ever seen," wrote another

If you are in need of support for your mental health, speak to your GP, or contact the Samaritans 24/7 for free on 116 123.

