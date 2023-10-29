Halloween cocktails to make at home

As the nights grow colder and pumpkin spice takes over, autumn has arrived in full swing.
Whether you're gearing up for a Halloween party or a local fireworks display, why not indulge in some themed cocktails to elevate the fun?
Here are some Halloween cocktails that will leave a lasting impression on your Halloween gathering.
Dark Storm
Embrace Daylight Savings time with the Dark Storm cocktail, featuring squid ink for a perfect midnight black hue.
Created by Sunday Brunch cocktail expert Pritesh Mody, it's a gothic addition to your Halloween party.
Ingredients
- 50ml Seedlip Grove 42, Ciroc vodka, or Gordon’s gin (depending on your tastes, optional)
- 20ml lime juice
- ¼ teaspoon of black squid ink
- 150ml ginger beer
Method
- Dry shake the spirit, lime juice, and squid ink
- Add ice and then continue to shake until cold
- Strain the liquid into an ice-filled highball glass
- Top the cocktail with ginger beer and garnish it with either a strip of nori seaweed or a lemon wedge.
Dark rum...ginger beer..limes..crushed ice..a Dark Storm cocktail courtesy of Chiquitos....delicious pic.twitter.com/gLLOqIwQLo
— Andrew McCarroll (@andrewmbelfast) May 16, 2013
Fruity Mix
The fruity mocktail from Wren Kitchens packs your five-a-day into one tumbler, and if you desire a boozy twist, dark rum or cherry brandy can be a good addition.
Ingredients
- 50g pumpkin or butternut squash
- 1 pear
- 250ml orange juice
- 1cm thick slice ginger
- 100ml water
Method
- Peel, deseed, and cut your pumpkin or butternut squash into chunks.
- Blend all ingredients until smooth.
- Serve in tumblers with spooky eco-friendly straws or whatever you want to use as a garnish.
A Vampire's Kiss
This cocktail is a crimson concoction that works as both a mocktail or a vodka mix for those seeking an extra kick. Its deep red color complements Halloween decor beautifully, especially with a colourful sugar rim.
Ingredients
- 75ml pomegranate juice
- 75ml ginger ale
- 25ml lime juice
- Ice cubes
- 25ml vodka (optional)
- grenadine
Method
- Dry shake the pomegranate juice, ginger ale, and lime juice
- Add 25ml vodka if you want to make the drink alcoholic
- Skip the second step and just add ice cubes if you want the drink to be a mocktail
- Add a little grenadine on the top for extra ‘blood’
Jack Fire Mule
If whisky is your preference, try the Jack Fire Mules for a warming treat, featuring cinnamon whiskey and ginger. Ideal for sipping while watching fireworks.
Ingredients
- 50ml cinnamon whiskey (Fireball or Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire are good options available in supermarkets)
- 200ml ginger beer
- Ice
- Lime wedge
Method
- Fill a glass or copper mug with ice
- Pour over the whiskey
- Add the ginger beer and squeeze in the lime
- Stir and serve
There’s a new mule in town. Mix up a cool and spicy Jack Fire Mule.#JackFire #MakeItCount pic.twitter.com/DpSK3nt19b
— Jack Daniel's (@JackDaniels_US) June 25, 2021
The Witch's Watch
Embrace your inner witch with a brightly-coloured elixir that serves as both a mocktail and an alcoholic beverage. This drink looks fabulous in a highball glass or as a punch in a cauldron for a bewitching touch.
Ingredients
- 100ml apple juice
- 25ml lime juice
- 25ml tequila (optional)
- Lychee
- Grenadine
Method
- Apply dry ice to glass for foggy effect (this could also be achieved by popping your glasses in the freezer for an hour before you get mixing)
- Pour in the apple juice and lime juice
- Add tequila (optional)
- Add a lychee to the side of the glass mimic an eyeball
- Add a splash of grenadine for a blood effect
Blood Martini
Put a spooktacular twist on a party favorite by adding crushed blackberries and a salt and sugar rim for a unique flavor sensation.
Ingredients
- 15ml extra dry vermouth
- 75ml dry gin
- 60ml pomegranate juice
- Ice
- Blackberries
Method
- Rim glass with salt and sugar
- Dry shake the gin, vermouth, and pomegranate juice
- Add ice
- Crush blackberries and garnish
I practised making a bad blood martini too i’m so excited pic.twitter.com/M3XFlodYRB
— milly (@ilovebabyyoda) October 25, 2023
Bloody Lemonade
When life hands you lemons... and blood, try this chilling concoction. To turn it into a hard lemonade, consider pairing it with citrus vodka or gin.
Ingredients
- 250ml lemonade
- Raspberry syrup
Method
- Pour lemonade into a glass
- Add couple of drops of raspberry syrup
- Drip the remaining raspberry syrup around the rim of the glass to create a runny blood drip effect
Alcohol is optional in all Halloween cocktails.
Be Drink Aware. Visit drinkaware.ie.
David Bjelac
