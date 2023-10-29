Halloween cocktails to make at home

As the nights grow colder and pumpkin spice takes over, autumn has arrived in full swing.

Whether you're gearing up for a Halloween party or a local fireworks display, why not indulge in some themed cocktails to elevate the fun?

Here are some Halloween cocktails that will leave a lasting impression on your Halloween gathering.

Dark Storm

Embrace Daylight Savings time with the Dark Storm cocktail, featuring squid ink for a perfect midnight black hue.

Created by Sunday Brunch cocktail expert Pritesh Mody, it's a gothic addition to your Halloween party.

Ingredients

50ml Seedlip Grove 42, Ciroc vodka, or Gordon’s gin (depending on your tastes, optional)

20ml lime juice

¼ teaspoon of black squid ink

150ml ginger beer

Method

Dry shake the spirit, lime juice, and squid ink

Add ice and then continue to shake until cold

Strain the liquid into an ice-filled highball glass

Top the cocktail with ginger beer and garnish it with either a strip of nori seaweed or a lemon wedge.

Fruity Mix

The fruity mocktail from Wren Kitchens packs your five-a-day into one tumbler, and if you desire a boozy twist, dark rum or cherry brandy can be a good addition.

Ingredients

50g pumpkin or butternut squash

1 pear

250ml orange juice

1cm thick slice ginger

100ml water

Method

Peel, deseed, and cut your pumpkin or butternut squash into chunks.

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Serve in tumblers with spooky eco-friendly straws or whatever you want to use as a garnish.

A Vampire's Kiss

This cocktail is a crimson concoction that works as both a mocktail or a vodka mix for those seeking an extra kick. Its deep red color complements Halloween decor beautifully, especially with a colourful sugar rim.

Ingredients

75ml pomegranate juice

75ml ginger ale

25ml lime juice

Ice cubes

25ml vodka (optional)

grenadine

Method

Dry shake the pomegranate juice, ginger ale, and lime juice

Add 25ml vodka if you want to make the drink alcoholic

Skip the second step and just add ice cubes if you want the drink to be a mocktail

Add a little grenadine on the top for extra ‘blood’

Jack Fire Mule

If whisky is your preference, try the Jack Fire Mules for a warming treat, featuring cinnamon whiskey and ginger. Ideal for sipping while watching fireworks.

Ingredients

50ml cinnamon whiskey (Fireball or Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire are good options available in supermarkets)

200ml ginger beer

Ice

Lime wedge

Method

Fill a glass or copper mug with ice

Pour over the whiskey

Add the ginger beer and squeeze in the lime

Stir and serve

The Witch's Watch

Embrace your inner witch with a brightly-coloured elixir that serves as both a mocktail and an alcoholic beverage. This drink looks fabulous in a highball glass or as a punch in a cauldron for a bewitching touch.

Ingredients

100ml apple juice

25ml lime juice

25ml tequila (optional)

Lychee

Grenadine

Method

Apply dry ice to glass for foggy effect (this could also be achieved by popping your glasses in the freezer for an hour before you get mixing)

Pour in the apple juice and lime juice

Add tequila (optional)

Add a lychee to the side of the glass mimic an eyeball

Add a splash of grenadine for a blood effect

Blood Martini

Put a spooktacular twist on a party favorite by adding crushed blackberries and a salt and sugar rim for a unique flavor sensation.

Ingredients

15ml extra dry vermouth

75ml dry gin

60ml pomegranate juice

Ice

Blackberries

Method

Rim glass with salt and sugar

Dry shake the gin, vermouth, and pomegranate juice

Add ice

Crush blackberries and garnish

Bloody Lemonade

When life hands you lemons... and blood, try this chilling concoction. To turn it into a hard lemonade, consider pairing it with citrus vodka or gin.

Ingredients

250ml lemonade

Raspberry syrup

Method

Pour lemonade into a glass

Add couple of drops of raspberry syrup

Drip the remaining raspberry syrup around the rim of the glass to create a runny blood drip effect

Alcohol is optional in all Halloween cocktails.

David Bjelac

