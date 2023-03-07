Play Button
How to eat chocolate and get paid for it

How to eat chocolate and get paid for it
Jayde Maher
If you are a chocolate lover, you will be perfect for this role!

Aldi has launched a search for three "Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officers."

It would involve you tasting the store's 2024 Easter range.

To apply, you must send in a short video audition explaining why you should get the job and what your favourite Aldi chocolate is.

The only criteria is a love of sweet treats - no previous experience is required and you can be any age at all.

The lucky chocoholic will receive a LOT of free chocolate that they must rate and review.

If you are one of the lucky three to be chosen, you will have to film your reviews of the eggs to let everyone else know your thoughts.

Closing date for video applications is the 15th of March.

Aldi appear to be Easter lovers, with them hoping to start the countdown to the day two weeks ago!

If you're picked, our trust is in you for next year's Aldi Easter Egg range. No pressure.

